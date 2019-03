A makeshift memorial to the victims of the crashed Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Rescue workers search the site for pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people have been sent to France for analysis, the airline confirmed Thursday.

The carrier said it had decided to send the boxes, which are flight recorders containing data that could shed light on what caused the crash on Mar. 10, to France after acknowledging that it could not analyze them in Ethiopia.