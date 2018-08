A handout photo made available by the Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) shows emergency personnel at the site where an Aeromexico plane crashed, helping passengers, in Durango, Mexico, on July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa (L) speaks next to Durango Gov. Jose Rosas Aispuro (R) during a press conference in Mexico City on Aug. 1, 2018.

A person is moved at a hospital in Durango, Mexico, on Aug. 1, 2018, after being injured in a plane crash.

Relatives of plane passengers injured in an Aeromexico jet crash await medical reports on their loved ones at a hospital in Durango, Mexico, on Aug. 1, 2018.

The black boxes from the Aeromexico jet that crashed in the northern Mexican city of Durango have been recovered intact, the airline's CEO said Wednesday.

"The plane's two black boxes have already been recovered. They are in perfect condition, and now they will have to be analyzed," Andres Conesa said at a press conference, adding that the investigation will be "a lengthy process."