Rescue workers search the site for pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA/STRINGER

A heap of debris from the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA/STR

The flight data recorders or so-called black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed, killing all 157 people onboard, have arrived in France for analysis, a French official said Thursday according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE.

Ethiopian Airlines had said that a team led by its Accident Investigation Bureau had flown to Paris with the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, two devices that typically provide the best information about why a plane crashed Sunday.