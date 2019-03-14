The flight data recorders or so-called black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed, killing all 157 people onboard, have arrived in France for analysis, a French official said Thursday according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE.
Ethiopian Airlines had said that a team led by its Accident Investigation Bureau had flown to Paris with the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, two devices that typically provide the best information about why a plane crashed Sunday.