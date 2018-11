Bolivian police officers at the spot where a person was shot Nov. 9, 2018, in Santa Cruz (Bolivia). EPA- EFE/ Juan Carlos Torrejón

One person was wounded Friday in the course of a suspected illegal arms transaction in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, Bolivian authorities said.

The incident took place around 11 am near the city zoo and remains under investigation, police Col. Walter Miranda told reporters at the scene, adding that officers had cordoned-off a nearby residence where two handguns were found.