Erika Hilton, a transgender Afro-Brazilian woman and member of the leftist Socialism and Liberty Party who was elected on 15 November 2020 to the city council of Sao Paulo, Brazil, poses for a photo on 24 November 2020 during an interview with Efe in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Erika Hilton said she was forced to make a living as a sex worker in her teenage years but managed to leverage that pain to fuel her success in politics.

Now aged 27, she garnered more votes than any other female city council candidate in Brazil's recent municipal elections and has become the first transgender, Afro-Brazilian woman to secure a seat on the Municipal Chamber of Sao Paulo, that city's unicameral legislative body.