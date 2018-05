A woman prepares meal in her kitchen during a power outage in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Half of Pakistan's population was without power on Wednesday, due to a technical fault in a distribution line, an official source told EFE.

Energy Ministry spokesperson Zafar Yab Khan said a short-circuit in the Guddu-Muzaffargarh distribution line in northern Pakistan caused the blackout, which affected Islamabad and two provinces populated by more than half of the country's 207 million people.