Business owners wait for the restablishment of the energy, in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 August 2018. A new power outage left millions without light in Caracas and the surroundings of the capital for the second consecutive day, as President Nicolas Maduro insists on blaming the failure on a sabotage. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

People wait for the restablishment of the metro service, in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 August 2018. A new power outage left millions without light in Caracas and the surroundings of the capital for the second consecutive day, as President Nicolas Maduro insists on blaming the failure on a sabotage. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Millions of people in and around Venezuela's capital lost electricity for a second consecutive day on Thursday as President Nicolas Maduro's government continued to blame the outages on sabotage.

EFE was able to confirm that various areas in east and west Caracas were without electricity for at least an hour around midday and the capital metro was forced once again to suspend service.