An alleged Moroccan jihadi identified as Mohamed Aghdoun speaks during an interview at a detention centre in North Syria, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED MARDNLI

From a blacksmith in Morocco to a jihadist in Syria, Mohamed Aghdoun followed a friend in 2015 to join the ranks of the Islamic State (IS) group but once there he only sought to escape, he told EFE.

Four years later, he surrendered when the radicals lost their last territories in the Arabic country and says he wants to return home.