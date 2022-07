A view of the damage following an explosion at a residential building in Montevideo on 22 July 2022. EFE/Jacinta Rivera Trobo

Firefighters respond to an explosion and blaze at a residential building in Montevideo on 22 July 2022. EFE/Jacinta Rivera Trobo

At least two people were badly burned Friday in an explosion and ensuing fire at a residential building in Montevideo, Uruguayan authorities said.

A husband and wife in their early 60s were taken to the hospital, fire commissioner Ricardo Riaño told a news conference at the scene, adding that one of them - he did specify which - had burns over 80 percent of his or her body.