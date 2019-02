Nigerian police at the entrance to a polling station to open for the day's voting in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAYDEN JOSHUA

Nigerian electoral officials wait for a polling station to open for the day's voting in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAYDEN JOSHUA

Nigerian electoral officials wait for a polling station to open for the day's voting in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAYDEN JOSHUA

A town in northeast Nigeria was on Saturday reportedly struck by blasts and gunfire as voters across the country headed to the polls to cast their ballots in a general election that was delayed a week.

Despite the attacks by suspected Boko Haram militants, public security was not at risk, according to a police statement issued by commissioner of the northeastern state of Borno, Damian Chukwu.