Rescue workers and firemen work at the site of a fire that destroyed an old residential building in Toulouse, France, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A powerful fire sweeping through an apartment building in the southern French city of Toulouse on Thursday has left at least 22 people injured, two of them in critical condition, as documented by an epa-efa reporter at the scene.

The four-storey block, located near the Matabiau train station, could be seen smoldering with heavy plumes of black smoke in the images captured by the epa-efe photojournalist.