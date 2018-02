People react after a fire that devastated the Hyppolite, widely known as the Iron Market, one of the largest in the country, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Firemen try to extinguish a fire that devastated the Iron Market, one of the country's largest, built in 1889 and restored after the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

People react after a fire that devastated the Hyppolite, widely known as the Iron Market, one of the country's largest, built in 1889 and restored after the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

This capital's historic Marche En Fer, one of Haiti's largest markets, has been devastated by a fire, authorities said Tuesday.

A Haitian culture landmark popular with tourists, the Marche En Fer (Iron Market) hosts hundreds of vendors selling arts and crafts items, food and other wares.