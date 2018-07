Mexican troops maintain a security perimeter around a fire that resulted from thieves' tapping into a fuel pipeline in Acajete, Puebla state, on Wednesday, July 18. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

This fire resulted from damage done by thieves to a fuel pipeline in the central Mexican town of Acajete on Wednesday, July 18. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

A fire broke out early Wednesday after fuel thieves tapped into a pipeline in the central state of Puebla, state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident near the community of San Jeronimo Ocotitlan, Pemex said in a statement, adding that the flames are roughly 300m (944ft) away from the nearest populated area.