Houston Rockets center Clint Capela of Switzerland (L) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) reach for a rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) drives over Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (C) as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela of Switzerland (L) watches during the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (L) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Eric Bledsoe scored 23 points to lead the attack for the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Houston Rockets 108-94 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.

Bledsoe scored 16 points in the third quarter that proved decisive for the Bucks (56-19), who picked up their third straight win and maintained their hold on top of the Eastern Conference with a four-game lead over the Toronto Raptors.