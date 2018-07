British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with US President Donald J. Trump (R) as he arrives for their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RADCLIFFE/POOL

A protesters holds up a banner reading 'I have zero tolerance for Trump' as the 'Donald Trump Baby Blimp' balloon flies over Parliament Square during a protest in London, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The Baby Trump Blimp flies over Parliament Square during a protest in London, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The 'Donald Trump Baby Blimp' balloon flies over Parliament Square during a protest in London, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A colorful blimp depicting a diaper-wearing, cellphone-holding United States president took to the skies above the Houses of Parliament of the United Kingdom on Friday in protest against Donald Trump's three-day working visit, his first to that country as head of state.

Dubbed "Trump Baby," the blimp was filled and flown over Parliament Square by a group of activists who objected to Trump's visit.