Simon Hermitage , design director at London Studio, part of the team behind Playstation's virtual reality game "Blood & Truth", United Kingdom, May 17 2019. EFE-EPA/Manuel Sánchez Gómez

PlayStation’s virtual reality game "Blood & Truth" lets the player be the protagonist of an action movie.

Simon Hermitage, design director at London Studio, told Efe that was the main objective of the developers when they began to devise it three years ago.