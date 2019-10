A copy of a volume of the 'Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election' by former special counsel Robert Mueller is on the witness table during a break in the House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled, 'Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US Government Publishing Office printed version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks to the media about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A United States judge on Friday ordered the government to hand over unredacted portions of the former special counsel’s Russia probe report, giving a boost to a Democratic impeachment inquiry into the president.

Judge Beryl Howell, appointed by ex-president Barack Obama, also ordered unredacted “underlying transcripts or exhibits” of Robert Mueller’s report to be provided to the House Judiciary Committee. EFE-EPA