BMW's logo on a vehicle at a showroom in London, Britain, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with Harald Krueger (L), CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, China, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

German automobile manufacturer BMW is set to acquire majority stake in its joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive, by spending $4.2 billion, according to a statement by the group on Thursday.

For the first time ever, Beijing is all set to lift restrictions in the Chinese automobile sector, allowing BMW to increase its stake from 50 percent to 75 percent in the joint venture.