A boat with 20 Rohingya refugees reached the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday.

The group of refugees, who were aged between 13 and 50 years, arrived on Tuesday morning in the fishing village of Kuala Idi in the East Aceh regency of their own accord, Suhengki, the office coordinator of Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) in Langsa, told EFE.