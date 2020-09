A boat with 297 Rohingya refugees arrived on the coast of Aceh, northern Sumatra, Indonesia, early Monday after drifting at sea for five months, non-governmental organizations reported.

In the wooden boat were 102 men, 181 women and 14 children of the predominantly Muslim ethnic group originally from Myanmar, said Rima Shah Putra, director of the local NGO Yayasan Geutanyoe, which is working with the refugees. EFE-EPA