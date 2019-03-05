Ten women used their bodies as canvases on Monday, with colorful paintings and slogans for the upcoming feminist strike on Mar. 8, celebrated all over the world as International Women's Day, when they marched through the streets of Santiago, ending at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights.
"Decent work", "Non-sexist education" or "When and how I decide" were some of the proclamations that could be read on the bare skins, covered only by paint, of the women who participated in the mobilization initiative.