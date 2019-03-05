Women with painted bodies participate in an artistic and protest intervention called 'rebel Corps', in the framework of International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, 04 March 2019. Ten women marched through the streets of Santiago and ended at the Museum of Memory, to call for the mobilization ahead of International Women's Day on 08 March. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

A woman with the message 'The feminist strike goes' participates in an artistic intervention and protest intervention called 'rebel Corps', in the framework of International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, 04 March 2019. Ten women marched through the streets of Santiago and ended at the Museum of Memory, to call for the mobilization ahead of International Women's Day on 08 March. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

Women with painted bodies participate in an artistic and protest intervention called 'rebel Corps', in the framework of International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, 04 March 2019. Ten women marched through the streets of Santiago and ended at the Museum of Memory, to call for the mobilization ahead of International Women's Day on 08 March. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

A woman with the message 'when and how, I decide' participates in an artistic intervention and protest intervention called 'rebel Corps', in the framework of International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, 04 March 2019. Ten women marched through the streets of Santiago and ended at the Museum of Memory, to call for the mobilization ahead of International Women's Day on 08 March. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

Women with painted bodies participate in an artistic and protest intervention called 'rebel Corps', in the framework of International Women's Day, in Santiago, Chile, 04 March 2019. Ten women marched through the streets of Santiago and ended at the Museum of Memory, to call for the mobilization ahead of International Women's Day on 08 March. EPA-EFE/Alberto Pena

Ten women used their bodies as canvases on Monday, with colorful paintings and slogans for the upcoming feminist strike on Mar. 8, celebrated all over the world as International Women's Day, when they marched through the streets of Santiago, ending at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights.

"Decent work", "Non-sexist education" or "When and how I decide" were some of the proclamations that could be read on the bare skins, covered only by paint, of the women who participated in the mobilization initiative.