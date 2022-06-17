The Brazilian Federal Police escourt one of the suspects (C) in the disappearance of indigenist Bruno Araujo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, who disappeared on 05 June in a remote region of the Amazon, to search the area where the two may be buried, in the Vale de Javari region, Amazonas state, Brazil, 15 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Scarpinetti BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Authorities receive the bodies that were found in a remote region of the Amazon, where the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo disappeared, and whose murders have been confessed to by a fisherman, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasilia, Brazil, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Employees of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) participate in a protest to reject the statements of the president of Funai, Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, about the disappearances of British journalist Dom Phillips (L on poster), a contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and the Brazilian indigenista Bruno Pereira Araujo (R on poster), in front of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

The bodies uncovered in a remote region of the Amazon where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Araújo Pereira disappeared arrived in capital Brasilia on Thursday for forensic testing and formal identification.

Brazilian authorities located the human remains 3 kilometers into the jungle in the Javari Valley on Wednesday, guided by one of the two brothers arrested in connection to the disappearances and who confessed to having fatally shot the men, who had been missing for 10 days.