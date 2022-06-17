The bodies uncovered in a remote region of the Amazon where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Araújo Pereira disappeared arrived in capital Brasilia on Thursday for forensic testing and formal identification.
Brazilian authorities located the human remains 3 kilometers into the jungle in the Javari Valley on Wednesday, guided by one of the two brothers arrested in connection to the disappearances and who confessed to having fatally shot the men, who had been missing for 10 days.