Photograph provided Aug 16 showing the relatives of some of the victims of a traffic accident in Ecuador in Cali, Colombia, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Photograph showing the chief of forensic medicine of the province of Pichincha, Kleber Viteri, speaking to media in Quito, Ecuador, Aug 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Bodies of 21 of the 23 deadly victims of Ecuador bus accident identified

Ecuadorian police on Thursday identified the bodies of 21 of the 23 people who perished in a highway accident earlier his week near Quito.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of 15 Colombians, four Venezuelans and two Ecuadorians.