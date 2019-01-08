A general view over the city with the Andes in the background in Santiago, Chile, 14 July 2016. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The bodies of the three Spanish mountaineers and their Peruvian guide killed by an avalanche in the Peruvian Andes were retrieved and transferred to the northern city of Huaraz, the capital city of Ancash, official sources reported on Monday.

The bodies were transported to the morgue of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Huaraz, a city located more than 400 kilometers north of Lima, by agents from the High Mountain Rescue Unit of the National Police of Peru (PNP) and by members of the Association of Peruvian Mountain Guides.