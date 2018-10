A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers searching for victims in Sigi regency after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bodies of 34 children found in camp after Indonesia earthquake

Indonesian rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 34 children buried by a mudslide on Sulawesi island days after the area was hit by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami, the Indonesian Red Cross reported on Tuesday.

Red Cross spokesperson Aulia Arriani added that at least 86 people were reported missing.