The bodies of 38 Indian workers, who were abducted and killed by the Islamic State terror group in Iraq in 2014, arrived in Amritsar in northern India on Monday aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The plane took-off from Baghdad with the bodies on Monday morning and landed in India around 2 pm.