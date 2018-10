Bogota, Oct 22, 2018.- Authorities on Monday transferred to their hometowns the bodies of the four Colombian soldiers who died last week in a helicopter crash during a counter-narcotics operation in the southwestern province of Cauca.EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Colombian Army

Bogota, Oct 22, 2018.- Authorities on Monday transferred to their hometowns the bodies of the four Colombian soldiers who died last week in a helicopter crash during a counter-narcotics operation in the southwestern province of Cauca.EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Colombian Army

Bogota, Oct 22, 2018.- Authorities on Monday transferred to their hometowns the bodies of the four Colombian soldiers who died last week in a helicopter crash during a counter-narcotics operation in the southwestern province of Cauca.EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Colombian Army

Authorities on Monday transferred to their hometowns the bodies of the four Colombian soldiers who died last week in a helicopter crash during a counter-narcotics operation in the southwestern province of Cauca.

The coffins were covered with Colombian flags at the Guillermo Leon Valencia airport in Popayan, the capital of Cauca province, before being loaded aboard aircraft.