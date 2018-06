Relatives of an Ecuadorian press team who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents arrive at the Mariscal Sucre International Airport, in Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2018. The bodies of the three members of El Comercio newspaper team were transported from the Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport serving the city of Cali, Colombia, in an Ecuadorian air force jet. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

An Ecuadorian air force jet transporting the bodies of three members of an Ecuadorian press team who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents lands at the Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Police at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport in Cali, Colombia, 27 June 2018 carry the coffins of an Ecuadorian press team kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents. The bodies of the three employees of El Comercio newspaper were transported to Quito in an Ecuadorian air force jet. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

The bodies of three employees of Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio who were kidnapped and killed by dissident members of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group were transported Wednesday to their homeland.

The coffins carrying the remains of journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paul Rivas and driver Efrain Segarra were taken to Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport, which serves this southwestern Colombian city.