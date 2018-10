Nepalese trekking staff and policemen carry the dead bodies of climbers at the helipad of the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Relatives react as a helicopter carrying the dead bodies of climbers lands at the helipad of the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Kathmandu, Oct 14 (efe-epa) – The bodies of nine climbers who died on a Himalayan peak in western Nepal after their camp was devastated by a severe storm were taken back to Kathmandu on Sunday.

A five-member South Korean expedition team and four Nepali guides went missing at the base camp of Mount Gurja, located at 3,500 meters (11,483 feet), when a snowstorm struck and killed all of them.