The mourning relatives of Katty Velasco are seen on July 6, 2018, after her body and that of her husband, Oscar Villacis, arrived by plane in Quito from Colombia. The couple were kidnapped in April in the northwestern province of Esmeraldas and killed on Colombian soil. Authorities attribute the double homicide to a former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla, Walter Patricio Arizala Vernaza, known as "Guacho," who refused to demobilize under a November 2016 peace agreement with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos' administration. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A plane carrying the remains of an Ecuadorian couple who were kidnapped in April in the northwestern province of Esmeraldas and killed on Colombian soil arrived late Friday morning in Quito.

A arc of water was sprayed from two tank trucks over the plane after it landed and was taxiing down the runway as a tribute to Oscar Villacis and Katty Velasco, whose bodies were found in a grave in the southwestern Colombian province of Nariño.