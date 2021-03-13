Bodies of slain migrants returned to Guatemala

Family members at a ceremony in Guatemala City on Friday, 12 March 2021, weep over the coffin of a loved one who was among 16 Guatemalan migrants slain in Mexico. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The bodies of 16 Guatemalan migrants murdered in Mexico arrive in Guatemala City on Friday, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba