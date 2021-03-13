The remains of 16 undocumented Guatemalan migrants murdered two months ago in northern Mexico arrived back in their homeland Friday.
Family members at a ceremony in Guatemala City on Friday, 12 March 2021, weep over the coffin of a loved one who was among 16 Guatemalan migrants slain in Mexico. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba
The bodies of 16 Guatemalan migrants murdered in Mexico arrive in Guatemala City on Friday, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba
President Alejandro Giammattei (C) consoles families of 16 Guatemalans slain in Mexico during a repatriation ceremony at the Guatemala City airport on Friday, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba