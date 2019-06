Members of the Hungarian rescue team work on a pontoon moored under Margaret Bridge, the scene of the accident, as operations to prepare the recovery of the capsized boat continue in Budapest, Hungary, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary

Members of the Hungarian Counter Terrorism Centre sit in a rubber dingy under Margaret Bridge, the scene of the accident, as operations to prepare the recovery of the capsized boat continue in Budapest, Hungary, June 3 2019. EPAEFE/ZSOLTSZIGETVARY

Military attache of the South Korean Embassy in Hungary Colonel Shun Keun Song (L) and Counter Terrorism Centre Director General Janos Hajdu (R) hold a press conference about the recovery operations of the sunk tourist boat in Budapest, Hungary, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

Military attache of the South Korean Embassy in Hungary Colonel Shun Keun Song (C) informs journalists about the recovery operations of the sunk tourist boat at the operative base of the Counter Terrorism Centre (TEK) on Margaret Island in Budapest, in Budapest, Hungary, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY

A member of the rescue team works at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the accident, as operations to prepare the recovery of the capsized boat continue in Budapest, Hungary, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

Members of the South Korean rescue team work during the recovery operations at Margaret Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, June 3,2019. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe

A body was recovered on Monday from the Danube river in Hungary where 21 people remain missing after a ship capsized in the capital last week killing at least seven.

The body was found near the locality of Harta, 100 kilometers south of Budapest, according to Hungarian media.