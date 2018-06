A relative of slain Filipino worker Henry Acorda holds a thank-you note to Slovakia during the arrival of the Acorda's remains at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A relative of slain Filipino worker Henry Acorda holds a small flag during the arrival of his remains at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Relatives of slain Filipino worker Henry Acorda mourn during the arrival of his remains at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The coffin of slain Filipino worker Henry Acorda disembarks from a Slovak government aircraft at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The remains of a Filipino who was fatally beaten defending a woman in Slovakia last month arrived at Manila International Airport on Tuesday.

Henry John Acorda, a 36-year-old financial analyst, died on May 31 in Bratislava five days after he was beaten up on a street, a Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs statement said.