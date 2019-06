Family mourns the death of University Student found in Mexico City on June 10, 2019 EPA- EFE/Mario Guzmán

The body of Norberto Ronquillo Hernandez, a Mexico City university student kidnapped last week, has been found, the Federal District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The 22-year-old man's body was found in Xochimilco, a borough in the southern part of Mexico City, and relatives identified it from the clothing the student was wearing, prosecutors said.