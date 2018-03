Photo showing a car flattened under the collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Six crosses have been placed in tribute to the victims near the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Emergency workers recovered the body of the sixth and last fatality in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge last week in Miami and said that they do not expect to find any other victims, local authorities said Sunday.

According to a police report released on Sunday, the body of 18-year-old Florida International University student Alexa Duran was recovered on Saturday night.