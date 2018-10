Civil Guard forces are seen at the spot where the body of late 5-year-old Arthur was found in Sant Llorenç in Majorca, Spain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMAS ANDUJAR

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard shows Civil Guard agents as they search for Arthur, 5, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Majorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Civil Guard

Spanish police searching for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by a torrent of flood water on the Balearic island of Mallorca eight days ago have found his body, Spain's prime minister said on Wednesday.

The discovery of Arthur Robinson Lliteras' body raises to 13 the official death toll of the devastating floods and torrential rain that hit eastern areas of Mallorca on Oct. 9.