Filipino Foreign Affairs secretary Allan Peter Cayetano speaks following the return of Joanna Demafelis's remains at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino Jessica Demafelis (C) grieves on the return of her sisters', Joanna Demafelis, remains at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The body of Joanna Demafelis, a Filipino domestic worker who was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, was repatriated to the Philippines on Friday.

Grieving relatives, including her sister Jessica, as well as the Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano, were at Manila's international airport as Demafelis' remains arrived by transport plane, an epa journalist reports.