The body of a migrant lies on a beach near Cadiz, southern Spain, Nov. 12, 2018..EPA- EFE/FILE/Román Ríos

Another body of a migrant washed up on a beach in southern Spain Friday, bringing the total death count of a recent boat accident to 20, police said.

Spain's semi-militarized Civil Guard said the body washed up a beach called Marisucia, near Cadiz in Spain's southern region of Andalusia, not far from the location of the accident that occurred on Nov. 5.