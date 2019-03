Travellers are seen silhouetted against a Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

More regulators and airlines turned against Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jet, with the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and carriers in several Latin American countries grounding the plane after the second crash involving the model in less than five months, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The British suspension affects Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, the first carrier to be affected that uses the plane on trans-Atlantic routes to the United States.