Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max (ET-AVM), the same aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on Mar 10, 2019, is seen at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when it was first delivered to Ethiopia on Jul 2, 2018 (issued Mar 10, 2019). EFE/EPA FILE/STR

Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 10, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/STR

The crashes of two Boeing Co. 737 MAX planes within five months are prompting regulators and pilots to reassess the bare minimum amount of training crews are required to complete before flying the new model, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday in an article made available to EFE.

They are also reigniting broader debate across the aviation industry about whether overall experience levels among some crews are adequate when flights encounter trouble.