The US Department of Transportation is investigating the approval of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while the CEO of Boeing confirmed Sunday they are in the final phase of updating the aircraft's software.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Department of Transportation has opened an unusual investigation into possible failures in federal safety approvals for new aircraft, alluding to the Boeing 737 MAX 8 model, which has suffered two fatal crashes in six months.