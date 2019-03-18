A family member reaches over to a symbolic coffin as she and others attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 17 March 2019. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew was en route to Nairobi, Kenya, when it crashed on 10 March 2019 by yet undetermined reason. All passengers and crew aboard died in the crash. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft has come under scrutiny after similar deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia within a few months. Several countries have banned the plane type from their airspace and many airlines have grounded their 737 Max 8 planes for safety concerns after the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed minutes after take-off. EPA-EFE/STR

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N342RX) is parked in a gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, 13 March 2019. This air plane arrived from Miami Florida at 4:45 pm EST (9:45 pm CET) on 13 March 2019 and was the last Boeing 737 Max 8 to land in the US after the FAA issued it's emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircrafts. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 13 March 2019. The United States joined most of the rest of the world on the same afternoon in grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following two separate crashes involving the model that have raised safety questions. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A sign outside the headquarters of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, DC, USA, 13 March 2019. The FAA announced the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max aircraft operated by US airlines or in US territories following the crash of Ethopian Airlines flight 302 on 10 March 2019 and the 29 October 2018 Lion Air crash. The order grounds over 70 aircraft, including both the Max 8 and Max 9. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US Department of Transportation is investigating the approval of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while the CEO of Boeing confirmed Sunday they are in the final phase of updating the aircraft's software.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Department of Transportation has opened an unusual investigation into possible failures in federal safety approvals for new aircraft, alluding to the Boeing 737 MAX 8 model, which has suffered two fatal crashes in six months.