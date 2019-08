Photo taken Aug. 14, 2019, in Bogota showing the executive director of the "Invest in Bogota" agency, Juan Gabriel Perez, speaking during the 4th Foreign Investment Meeting in Bogota. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo taken Aug. 14, 2019, in Bogota showing the executive director of the "Invest in Bogota" agency, Juan Gabriel Perez, speaking during the 4th Foreign Investment Meeting in Bogota. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

In the past 10 years, Bogota has received some $20 billion in foreign investment via more than 1,100 projects that have created some 119,000 direct jobs.

Among the actors supporting the city's strategy of attracting foreign investment is the "Invest in Bogota" agency with about 350 investment projects under way at present.