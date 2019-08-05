Colombian President Ivan Duque (c) chats with Venezuelan Ambassador to Colombia Humberto Calderon Berti (r) on Aug. 5, 2019, in Bogota at a ceremony at which Colombia granted citizenship to Venezuelan children born in Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque (c) speaks, flanked by Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (l) and Attorney General Fernando Carrillo (r) on Aug. 5, 2019, in Bogota, at a ceremony whereby Bogota granted citizenship to Venezuelan children born in Colombia.

The Colombian government on Monday approved a resolution via which Venezuelan children born on Colombian territory after Aug. 19, 2015, will receive Colombian citizenship so that they will not run the risk of being deported.

"In a great inter-institutional effort by the Colombian state ... we're uniting to tell those 24,000 children who have been in that situation - which, in practice, would lead to repatriation (to Venezuela) - that they are not going to be in that situation and today we're extending Colombian citizenship to them so that they may be universally protected with that right," President Ivan Duque said in a statement.