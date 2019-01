A security guard stands at an entrance of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Jun 16, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged but reduced its inflation outlook for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

In the bank's monthly monetary policy meeting, seven of the nine members of the board decided to leave unchanged the measures in place since 2013 with the aim of reaching the elusive 2-percent inflation target but revised downward their inflation forecasts owing to weakening prices.