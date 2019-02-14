Abuja, Feb 14 (efe-epa) - Violent attacks kept increasing in Nigeria ahead of the upcoming presidential election with Islamist terror groups and other armed factions intensifying their actions to disrupt the ballot, a government official told EFE on Thursday.

From the northeast, where Boko Haram extremists continue to fight their 10-year insurgency, to the northwest, ravaged by armed banditry, to the north-central states consumed by fighting among herdsmen and farmers, the clashes continued to rage as the Feb. 16 polling date draws ever closer.