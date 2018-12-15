Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks at the inauguration of the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA) Summit in Havana on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, the 14th year of a bloc that faces one of its most complex moments, with the region's right wing on the rise and the United States openly hostile. EFE-EPA

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (l.), greets his Nicaraguan counerpart, Daniel Ortega (r.), as the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA) commemorated in Havana on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, the 14th year of a bloc that faces one of its most complex moments, with the region's right wing on the rise and the United States openly hostile. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

(l. to r.) Nicaraguan President Danel Ortega, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Bolivian President Evo Morales, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines President Ralph Gonsalves pose for the official photo on Dec. 14, 2018, at the ALBA Summit in Havana. EFE-EPA

The countries banded together as the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA) commemorated Friday in Havana the 14th year of a bloc that faces one of its most complex moments, with the region's right wing on the rise and the United States openly hostile.

The 16th ALBA Summit of Heads of State and Government brought together in Cuba Presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Evo Morales of Bolivia, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and more, who together with their Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel made a call for unity against the upsurge of conservatism and interference from Washington.