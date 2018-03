Bolivian President Evo Morales (2-R) reads a statement prior to a session at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Morales Urbaneja

Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (3-L) reads a statement prior to a session at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Morales Urbaneja

Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) waits for the arrival of the judges prior to a session at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Morales Urbaneja

La Paz on Monday appealed to history and the law to demand that the International Court of Justice in The Hague obligate Chile to come to the negotiating table to discuss providing Pacific Ocean access to landlocked Bolivia.

The Bolivian legal team responded Monday to Chile's court arguments last week before the ICJ justices asking them to reject the lawsuit brought by the neighboring nation.