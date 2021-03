The former interim minister of justice Álvaro Coímbra (c), leaves the Forensic Investigations Institute (IDIF) in La Paz (Bolivia) on Mar. 12, 2021. EFE / Stringer

The former interim minister of energy, Álvaro Guzmán (2d), leaves the Institute of Forensic Investigations (IDIF) in La Paz, Bolivia, on Mar. 12, 2021. EFE / Stringer

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez speaks during the opening ceremony of the general election day in La Paz Bolivia, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Bolivian authorities confirmed early on Saturday that they had arrested former interim president Jeanine Áñez as part of a probe into the alleged 2019 coup against Evo Morales.

The Minister of Government Eduardo Del Castillo Carpio confirmed Áñez's arrest on his Facebook account in the early hours of Saturday after she was apprehended in the city of Trindad in the Beni province and taken to the airport ahead of being brought to capital La Paz. EFE-EPA