Photograph showing (from left) police Col. Igor Echegaray, Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero, and General Ronald Sanchez during a press conference in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Aug 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Photograph showing the arsenal presented during a press conference in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Aug 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Photograph showing the alleged members of a gang smuggling guns to Brazilian criminals presented during a press conference in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Aug 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Bolivian police have dismantled a criminal gang made up of seven people smuggling guns into Brazil, Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero said Thursday.

The criminals and their cargo were presented to media by Romero and police Col. Igor Echegaray in the eastern city of Santa Cruz .