Photo showing Yandira Alcon, head of the health ministry's influenza program (l) and the Bolivia representative of the Pan-American Health Organization, Alfonso Tenorio (d), during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Romano

Bolivian health authorities announced Wednesday the purchase of 1.8 million doses of the influenza vaccine in response to the flu-related deaths of 12 people.

Yandira Alcon, head of the health ministry's influenza program, told reporters that all the fatalities occurred in the eastern province of Santa Cruz, which likewise accounts for most of the 395 confirmed cases so far.